Utility commission refuses to reverse $16 billion in ERCOT overcharges

Author:     Bob Sechler
Source:     Austin American-Statesman
Publication Date:     5 March 2021 | 10:24 CT
 Link: https://www.statesman.com/story/business/2021/03/05/texas-utility-commission-refuses-reverse-16-billion-ercot-overcharges/4593536001/

Yesterday I ran a story on how the Texas electric power crisis was turned into a corporate profit grab. Now, today, we have the second chapter of that story. Yet another proof of the inferior nature of Republican governance. It is just so obvious I don’t understand why people don’t get it, but they don’t. Hope you people in Texas are happy with who and what you voted for.

Texas Senate committee tries to understand what happened in Texas power crisis

About $16 billion in overcharges for wholesale electricity racked up because of a pricing error during the massive failure of the state’s power grid last month won’t be reversed, after Texas utility regulators rejected a recommendation that they make the change.

“It’s just nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg,” Arthur D’Andrea, the new chair of the Public Utility Commission, said during a commission meeting Friday.

Potomac Economics, a Virginia-based firm that’s paid by the state to provide an arm’s-length assessment of the Texas power grid, recommended Thursday in a letter to the commission that the overcharges — which were billed to retail electric providers, distributors and others — be reversed by retroactively lowering wholesale electricity prices for a 32-hour period beginning Feb. 18.

The overcharges occurred because the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the grid and is commonly known as ERCOT, kept the prices at the maximum level allowable — $9,000 per megawatt hour — during the 32-hour period. ERCOT should have stopped intervening by then because the power crisis was over and instead let supply and demand determine pricing, Potomac said.

The Public Utility Commission …

Link to Full Article:  Utility commission refuses to reverse $16 billion in ERCOT overcharges
