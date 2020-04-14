US’s global reputation hits rock-bottom over Trump’s coronavirus response

Author:     Simon Tisdall
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 13 Apr 2020 09.41 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/12/us-global-reputation-rock-bottom-donald-trump-coronavirus"

Yesterday I ran a report about the damage Trump was doing to the reputation of the United States. Today I give you the lead article in The Guardian, the most prestigious English language newspaper in the world.

The fact is, Trump is trashing America in a myriad of ways, and the result is that we have gone from world leader to world screwup. It is going to take a long time and a very deft hand to repair this… if it can be repaired.

 

Trump telling his usual lies at the daily campaign rally he holds in the press briefing room, where he tells the world nothing is his fault; he’s doing everything wonderfully, and he has great TV ratings
Credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he once dismissed as a hoax, has been fiercely criticised at home as woefully inadequate to the point of irresponsibility.

Yet also thanks largely to Trump, a parallel disaster is unfolding across the world: the ruination of America’s reputation as a safe, trustworthy, competent international leader and partner.

Call it the Trump double-whammy. Diplomatically speaking, the US is on life support.

“The Trump administration’s self-centred, haphazard, and tone-deaf response [to Covid-19] will end up costing Americans trillions of dollars and thousands of otherwise preventable deaths,” wrote Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard.

“But that’s not the only damage the United States will suffer. Far from ‘making America great again’, this epic policy failure will further tarnish [its] reputation as a country that knows how to do things effectively.”

This adverse shift could be permanent, Walt warned. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has insulted America’s friends, undermined multilateral alliances …

Link to Full Article:  US's global reputation hits rock-bottom over Trump's coronavirus response

Will
Will

If this brings about the dissolution of the “Great American Empire” it will be a major benefit of a dreadful experience. That Lord Trump and a virus were needed to make the country reexamine our place in the world with all the death and destruction that has been visited in our name on our fellow humans over the last 60+ years is truly sad. “Pride goeth before the fall.” On the other hand if you want to see something uplifting you might view The Atlantic magazine photos; “Easter Service in a Distanced World”. The compassionate human spirit is shining brighter… Read more »

