USPS admits delivery times are plummeting, says there’s no “constitutional right” to timely delivery

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     OCTOBER 29, 2020 6:03PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/10/29/usps-admits-delivery-times-are-plummeting-says-theres-no-constitutional-right-to-timely-delivery/"

It is the blatant criminality and corruption of the Trump administration that is so breathtaking. They don’t even bother the hide it. It is my personal view that in the first week after Biden is elected Louis DeJoy should be arrested, indicted, convicted and sent to prison for what he has done to the postal service and American democracy.

Meanwhile do not trust USPS to get your ballot in on time. Take it personally to an official ballot box, or to the clerk overseeing the election in your county or city. Make sure your vote counts, and vote.

Stacks of boxes mail are seen at the U.S. Post Office (Justin Sullivan/Getty

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) argued that there is no “constitutional right” to timely mail delivery after its own data showed that on-time delivery times had plummeted ahead of Election Day.

The Department of Justice, which is defending the USPS in a lawsuit brought by New York and other states over changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a top donor to President Donald Trump, argued that the mail slowdown cannot be unlawful because there is no guarantee in the Constitution of timely mail delivery, Bloomberg News reported.

The states’ argument “assumes that because the plaintiff states crafted their election laws with the expectation that USPS will provide a certain level of service, they now have a constitutional right to expect that level of service,” the DOJ said in a court filing, adding that the Elections Clause of the Constitution “does not shield states from any and all external circumstances that may impact state elections.”

The filing came after New York Attorney General Letitia James warned that the USPS slowdown threatened the timely delivery of roughly 7 million ballots.

James argued that the slowdown violated the Elections Clause, …

Tom N

So called “First Class Mail” is anything but, however, this is nothing new! It is not a new phenomenon of the last 3 years, but more like the last 20 years. Email and the transition away from paper to digital (a good thing) has depleted the USPS revenue stream, and decimated the previous business model. And people I know who work there complain of onerous union work rules, bad managers and inefficiently. Maybe we should have Amazon delivering our mail?

