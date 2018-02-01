‘Using his position for private gain’: Ben Carson was warned he might run afoul of ethics rules by enlisting his son

Author:     Juliet Eilperin and Jack Gillum
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     January 31 at 8:15 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/using-his-position-for-private-gain-hud-lawyers-warned-ben-carson-risked-running-afoul-of-ethics-rules-by-enlisting-son/2018/01/31/bb20c48e-0532-11e8-8777-2a059f168dd2_story.html"

The corruption in the Trump administration is unlike anything I have ever seen, and the integrity of the people he appoints is so appalling it is a self-parody that just goes on and on.  Consider this: Bringing family members into the meeting,  It’s like something in a novel of the medieval era.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, accompanied by his wife, Candy Carson, left, conducts a listening tour in Baltimore last June.
Credit: Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Public Affairs

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson allowed his son to help organize an agency “listening tour” in Baltimore last summer despite warnings from department lawyers that doing so risked violating federal ethics rules, according to internal documents and people familiar with the matter.

Career officials and political appointees raised concerns days before the visit that Carson’s son, local businessman Ben Carson Jr., and daughter-in-law were inviting people with whom they potentially had business dealings, the documents show.

Carson Jr. put people he’d invited in touch with his father’s deputies, joined agency staff on official conference calls about the listening tour and copied his wife on related email exchanges, according to emails.

“I expressed my concern that this gave the appearance that the Secretary may be using his position for his son’s private gain,” Linda M. Cruciani, HUD’s deputy general counsel for operations, wrote in a July 6 memo, describing her reaction upon learning of Carson Jr.’s involvement from other staff members.

The two-page memo, obtained by
