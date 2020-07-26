US ranked among worst countries to raise a family, study says

Author:     Ben Cost
Source:     New York Post
Publication Date:     July 23, 2020 | 5:38pm
 Link: https://nypost.com/2020/07/23/america-ranked-among-worst-countries-to-raise-a-family-study/"

I am always searching the academic literature for social outcome data — I am sure everyone who reads SR knows I am a data person first and last. Today in Googling the databases I came across a new study ranking countries on which are best and worst in which to raise a family, and I was appalled at the ranking of the United States. We are really off-the-rails. I urge you to read this article, and then the primary research on which it is based: https://www.asherfergusson.com/raising-a-family-index/.

We must reboot our culture and do so on the basis of fostering wellbeing, not just making profit. We are a very sick nation.

We get an “F” for family.  

New York family
Credit: Getty

In case you thought America wasn’t experiencing enough turmoil of late, the United States has been named the second-worst wealthy nation in which to raise a family in 2020, according to new research by travel site Asher & Lyric

“The first time I looked at the data, I was in disbelief,” co-founder Lyric Benson-Fergusson said of the findings in the “Raising a Family Index” (RAFI).

The Los Angeles-based mother of two started the site with her Aussie husband, Asher Fergusson, to help people “stay safe, healthy, and happy at home and while traveling,” per the website’s description.

To determine the most and least family-friendly countries, the couple rated 35 OECD countries (part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development forum) according to safety, happiness, cost, health, education and time.

The US clocked in at an abysmal 34th place, just ahead of last-place finisher Mexico, whose murder rate jumped to the highest in nearly two years as drug cartels have run amok during the coronavirus lockdown. Leading the pack of overall fam-safe nations were Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

“I think if we, as Americans, are truly honest …

Link to Full Article:  US ranked among worst countries to raise a family, study says
