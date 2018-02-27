US Military Intervention in Vermont Town Meeting

Author:     William Boardman
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     26 February 18
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/48673-focus-us-military-intervention-in-vermont-town-meeting"

This story is getting almost no coverage; there are so many scandals in Trump world that the military misbehaving in a small Vermont city just doesn’t stand a chance. That’s a shame because for almost 250 years civilian control of the military has been a bedrock fundamental of American society.

Is this report just about an individual over-reaching  Major General, or a first data point of a trend? Only time will tell.

Maj. Gen. Steven Cray at a press conference called to challenge a civilian ballot item in Burlington, Vermont.
Credit: Vermont Biz

There was a time when pretty much every American understood that the US Constitution provides for civilian control of the military. And there was a time when Americans understood that uniformed military were not to engage in civilian politics. Generals were free to be presidents or other high-ranking officials, but not till they were out of the military. Retired officers remain subject to a less stringent military code regarding political activity. The current president relies on several former generals, despite the five-year ban on such service, because it was waived.

Civilian control of the military is bedrock American constitutionalism. The president is the commander in chief. There is no parity, it is not a negotiated relationship – we have civilian control of the military. And most military officers have understood that the correct response to that assertion was “Yes, Sir!”

That seems to have been some time ago, back before American militarism started to spin way out of control. That was when generals knew that if they dabbled in politics, they were taking a risk. Gen. Douglas MacArthur took …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  US Military Intervention in Vermont Town Meeting

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com