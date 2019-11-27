Declining Life Expectancy in America ‘May Be the New Norm’

Author:     Joshua A. Krisch
Source:     Live Science
Publication Date:     26 November 2019
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/26/health/us-life-expectancy-decline-study/index.html"

Sixty four percent of Americans have never been outside the United States, and they have absolutely no real understanding of what life in other countries is like. That same percentage, 64%, are so willfully ignorant that they cannot even name the three branches of government created by the Constitution. So while these people think America is a world leader in quality of life, education, technology, and life expectancy none of those beliefs is correct.

Here is the latest on the continuing decline in life expectancy in the U.S., something that directly affects you and yours.

After increasing for decades, U.S. life expectancy is on the decline, and a new study reveals some of the reasons behind the alarming trend.

The study, published today (Nov. 26) in the journal JAMA, found that the decline is mostly among “working-age” Americans, or those ages 25 to 64. In this group, the risk of  dying from drug abuse, suicide, hypertension and more than 30 other causes is increasing, the authors said..

The findings suggest that life expectancy in the U.S. is rapidly falling behind that of other wealthy countries. Indeed, the particular decline among working-age adults has not been seen in other countries, and is a “distinctly American phenomenon,” said study co-author Steven H. Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

“Death rates among working-age adults are on the rise,” Woolf told Live Science. “We have known for years that the health of Americans is inferior to that of other wealthy nations, but our research shows that the decline in U.S. health relative to other countries began as early as the 1980s.”

Concerning decline

The new study analyzed more than five decades of data on U.S. life expectancy. The results showed that, although U.S. life …

Link to Full Article:  Declining Life Expectancy in America ‘May Be the New Norm’

