How the US Government Hid Fracking’s Risks to Drinking Water

Author:     Neela Banerjee
Source:     Reader Supported News/Inside Climate News
Publication Date:     22 December 17
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/47504-how-the-us-government-hid-frackings-risks-to-drinking-water

I hope it is becoming increasingly obvious to my readers that we have become a society in which greed and profit for the few, takes precedence over human wellbeing for the many. This report makes that point. It also reveals the level of corruption that has infected federal regulatory agencies.

The two wells drilled on Bryan Latkanich’s property are among 1,655 that have been hydraulically fractured in Washington County since 2004.
Credit: Anna Belle Peevey)

Most mornings, when his 7-year-old son Ryan gets up for school at 6:55, Bryan Latkanich is still awake from the night before, looking online for another home in some part of Pennsylvania with good schools and good water.

Six years ago, Latkanich signed on to let an energy company tap natural gas beneath his property by pumping water, sand and chemicals into rock formations, a process called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Soon after, Latkanich’s well water got a metallic taste, he developed stomach problems, and his son one day emerged from a bath covered in bleeding sores. More recently, Ryan became incontinent.

Testing by state regulators and a researcher at nearby Duquesne University showed the well water had deteriorated since gas extraction started but no proof of the cause. The state recently began another round of testing.

Latkanich is a single parent. He’s jobless and blind in his right eye from brain surgery. “I worry about my son getting sick, about my getting sick and what would happen to him if I did,” he said. …

Link to Full Article:  How the US Government Hid Fracking’s Risks to Drinking Water

