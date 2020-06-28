US fighter jets again intercept Russian military aircraft near Alaska

Author:     Kevin Bohn and Ryan Browne
Source:     CNN Politics
Publication Date:     2:46 PM ET, Sat June 27, 2020
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/27/politics/us-jets-intercept-russia-aircraft-alaska-norad/index.html"

This is getting almost no American media coverage, other than a few short pieces such as this one from CNN, but I see this latest incursion of the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) as a big geopolitical deal. When you read this little piece see it in the context of Trump’s withdrawing thousands of troops from NATO, and his complete unconcern when briefed back in March that Putin was offering bounties for Americans killed in Afghanistan. Trump is basically committing treason because he is obligated in some way to Putin.

But that is only one level of what is happening. This is not being done for Americans, this is Putin showing countries currently allied with the U.S.: You can’t rely on the fact that the Americans will protect you. Look at what I am doing on America’s borders; what I am doing in Afghanistan; and what that buffoon in the White House is doing with NATO. America is weak, and led by weak people, while I am strong and smart. America doesn’t scare me.

US F-22 fighter jets intercepted four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft Saturday entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), NORAD said in a statement.Saturday’s intercept follows similar encounters earlier this month in which US F-22 jets intercepted Russian nuclear-capable bombers near Alaska on three separate occasions. The last previous one was Wednesday when US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Zone late Wednesday.NORAD also said the Russian aircraft came within 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian island chain and loitered in the ADIZ for nearly eight hours. It added the Russians remained in international airspace and at no time entered US or Canadian sovereign airspace.”This year alone, NORAD forces have identified and intercepted Russian military aircraft including bombers, fighters, and maritime patrol aircraft on ten separate occasions when they have flown into the ADIZ,” said NORAD commander Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy.…

Will

These flights up to the edge of US airspace have been going on for some years before Putin. During the cold war with the Soviet Union flights from Russian territories and Cuba were a way to tease/test and wave their flag. Also we have done the same thing to them and to China gathering data and waving our flag. I just don’t see anything new here.

