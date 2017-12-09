The US is exporting obesity – and Trump is making the problem worse

Author:     Kenneth Rogoff
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Monday 4 December 2017 04.58 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/dec/04/us-obesity-trump-processed-foods-health"

Just what the world needs more obesity. And who do we have to thank for that? This is how we look to the most prestigious British press.

Mexico’s adult obesity rate has soared since the adoption of Nafta in 1993. Credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

As Donald Trump’s administration throws sharp elbows in trade negotiations and systematically rescinds regulations introduced by Barack Obama, one casualty is likely to be efforts to fight the global obesity epidemic. Left unchecked, rapidly rising obesity rates could slow or even reverse the dramatic gains in health and life expectancy that much of the world has enjoyed over the past few decades. And by forcing its food culture on countries like Mexico and Canada, the United States is making the problem worse.

One of the paradoxes of modern global capitalism is that whereas more than 800 million people in the world do not have enough to eat, an estimated 700 million people (including 100 million children) are obese. Of course, the two are not necessarily directly related. A considerable proportion of world hunger occurs in countries suffering from domestic strife or severe government dysfunction.

The obesity epidemic, however, has a much broader footprint, affecting advanced economies and most emerging markets. Although there is some connection between obesity and poverty within countries, it is notable that obesity rates in rich countries such as the United States, …

Link to Full Article:  The US is exporting obesity – and Trump is making the problem worse

