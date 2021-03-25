US democracy on the brink: Republicans wage ‘coordinated onslaught’ on voting rights

Fueled by Trump’s election lies, Republicans have doubled down on a brazen effort to restrict rights – and more danger lies ahead.
Twenty twenty-one should have been a year to celebrate for LaTosha Brown.
After decades of organizing Black voters in Georgia, Brown and other organizers in Georgia broke through. Defying expectations, turnout among Black voters surged in US Senate runoff races, powering two Democrats to historic victories. It came two months after Georgia saw record turnout in its November election, helping Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state in nearly three decades.
This success story was mirrored across America. Despite a lethal pandemic, a staggering 159m votes were cast, 67% of eligible voters, the highest turnout in a presidential election since 1900. Such turnout is even more remarkable considering that millions of Americans adopted an entirely new way of voting, casting their ballots not on election day but ahead of time, either in person or by mail.
There wasn’t a meltdown in the election process that many feared early …