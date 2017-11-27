Unregulated religious daycares get millions in tax funds — despite evidence that children have died under their watch

Author:     NOOR AL-SIBAI
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     24 NOV 2017 AT 20:11 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/11/unregulated-religious-daycares-get-millions-in-tax-funds-despite-evidence-that-children-have-died-under-their-watch/"

A fundamentalist Christian cult has taken over American Christianity, much as fundamentalist Wahhabism has been trying to take over Islam. This cult as Pew Research Center reports sees itself as the most persecuted group in the country and is constantly lobbying for exemptions from safety and educational regulations, even as they seek to tap the public treasury. The result, predictably is, well here’s some data.

Daycare center
Credit: Shutterstock

Religious daycares across the country take millions in government subsidies — and due to a “God Loophole” based in complaints regarding the separation of church and state, they’re often exempt from typical regulation and even licensing that keeps the children that attend them safe.

As flagged by David McAfee at Patheos’ “The Friendly Atheist,” a recent investigation by The Virginian-Pilot found that in Virginia alone, religious daycares received at least $6.8 million through the state’s Child Care Subsidy Program.

“Licensed day cares have to undergo frequent inspections, background checks and staff training, much of which religious day cares can avoid,” the Virginian-Pilot report reads. “Centers that take subsidies have to comply with some, but not all, of those rules.”

As McAfee notes, however, the issue is far from contained to Virginia — and the dangers of such unregulated centers were exposed more than 18 months ago in an April 2016 exposé by Reveal News.

Reveal found that six states are the “most hands-off” culprits that take advantage of the loophole: “Alabama, Indiana, Missouri, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia offer religious day cares the most leeway.”

In many cases uncovered by Reveal, daycares were understaffed and …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Unregulated religious daycares get millions in tax funds — despite evidence that children have died under their watch

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com