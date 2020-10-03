Unredacted FBI Document Sheds New Light on White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement

Author:     Alice Speri
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     September 29 2020, 8:30 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2020/09/29/police-white-supremacist-infiltration-fbi/"

Report after report has been coming out describing the infiltration of American law enforcement by the White Supremacist/Nationalist movement. Coming at the same time as the seemingly endless reports of law enforcement officers abusing their power by harassing, even murdering people of color, one has to conclude that the police departments of the United States need to be cleansed of personnel with these racist issues, and restructured so that they actually serve and protect, instead of bullying and harming.

A highway patrolman stands guard as the “Stars and Bars” Confederate flag flies in front of the South Carolina statehouse on July 9, 2015, in Columbia. Credit: John Moore/Getty

The FBI has long been concerned about the infiltration of law enforcement by white supremacist groups and its impact on police abuse and tolerance of racism, the unredacted version of a previously circulated document reveals.

The FBI threat assessment report was released by Rep. Jamie Raskin, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, ahead of a hearing about the white supremacist infiltration of local police departments scheduled for Tuesday.

A heavily redacted version of the 2006 document had previously been published, one of a handful of documents revealing federal officials’ growing concern with white supremacists’ “historical” interest in “infiltrating law enforcement communities or recruiting law enforcement personnel.” A different internal document obtained by The Intercept in 2017 had also noted that “domestic terrorism investigations focused on militia extremists, white supremacist extremists, and sovereign citizen extremists often have identified active links to law enforcement officers.”

The unredacted version of the first document sheds further light on the FBI’s concerns, as early as 2006, about …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Unredacted FBI Document Sheds New Light on White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

I totally agree with you Stephan, about your views on this profound corruption of our police by white-supremacists; it really scares me since I have two black grandsons as well as a black son-in-law.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com