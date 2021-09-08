‘Unprecedented’: Idaho rations hospital care due to ‘massive increase’ in COVID patients

Author:     David Badash
Source:     New Civil Rights Movement
Publication Date:     September 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM ET
40,000,000 — That’s 40 million people have had Covid, and over 200,000 children currently suffer from Covid. The stupidity of politicizing what should have been a straightforward health issue will, in my opinion, go down in American history as an act of pure evil. The Red state governors are as incompetent as comic book villains, elected by voters who have now paid the price for their election choice. It is karma writ at the social level through individual suffering, and it will be interesting to see if it happens again in 2022.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) on Tuesday announced it has implemented a hospital care rationing program due to a “massive increase” in coronavirus patients in the northern part of the state that is causing a “severe shortage of staffing and available beds.” The goal is to “save as many lives as possible,” suggesting a rationing of resources means some may not receive normal standards of care.

Governor Brad Little says this is “an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state,” and urged Idahoans to get vaccinated.

“We have taken so many steps to avoid getting here, but yet again we need to ask more Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More Idahoans need to choose to receive the vaccine so we can minimize the spread of the disease and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, many of which involve younger Idahoans and are preventable with safe and effective vaccines.”

Idaho ranks 42nd in fully-vaccinated adults.

“The move allows hospitals to allot scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to patients most likely to survive,” the AP adds. “Other patients will still receive care, but they may be …

