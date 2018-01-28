Why We’re Underestimating American Collapse

Author:     Umair Haque
Source:     Eudaimonia & Co
Publication Date:     25 January 2018
 Link: https://eand.co/why-were-underestimating-american-collapse-be04d9e55235"

I am beginning to see more and more stories in this vein and, even more alarming, SR readers in other countries are beginning to send such stories to me. It is my view that there has been an almost complete disconnect between the stock market NASDAQ, and other traditional benchmarks for national health, and the actual situation being lived by ordinary Americans.

Community gathering after school shooting

You might say, having read some of my recent essays, “Umair! Don’t worry! Everything will be fine! It’s not that bad!” I would look at you politely, and then say gently, “To tell you the truth, I don’t think we’re taking collapse nearly seriously enough.”

Why? When we take a hard look at US collapse, we see a number of social pathologies on the rise. Not just any kind. Not even troubling, worrying, and dangerous ones. But strange and bizarre ones. Unique ones. Singular and gruesomely weird ones I’ve never really seen before, and outside of a dystopia written by Dickens and Orwell, nor have you, and neither has history. They suggest that whatever “numbers” we use to represent decline — shrinking real incomes, inequality, and so on —we are in fact grossly underestimating what pundits call the “human toll”, but which sensible human beings like you and I should simply think of as the overwhelming despair, rage, and anxiety of living in a collapsing society.

Let me give you just five examples of what I’ll call the social pathologies of collapse — strange, weird, and gruesome new diseases, not just ones we don’t usually …

  1. njnelson828@gmail.com
    Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 5:29 am

    Americans are like slowly-boiling frogs without the self awareness to jump out of the pot.

