Under Trump, American exceptionalism means poverty, misery and death

Author:     Robert Reich
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 10 May 2020 01.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/10/donald-trump-covid-19-coronavirus-us-healthcare-unemployment

Robert Reich, in this essay mirrors what I have been saying for weeks now.  Trump and the Republicans are destroying the country. As I write this they are trying to limit food programs; stack the judiciary branch of government with incompetent (by expert evaluation) ideologues; limit healthcare, and make what healthcare there is stingier and more difficult; sabotage science, in the belief if you hide the numbers what is going on won’t be obvious. The list goes on and on, and only the rich are prospering.

And yet, according to FiveThirtyEight, 43.4% of Americans approve of Trump and what he is doing, even as they live the results. I just can’t get my head around it.

Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on Friday.
Credit: Tom Brenner/Reuters

No other nation has endured as much death from Covid-19 nor nearly as a high a death rate as has the United States.

 Donald Trump’s four-step plan to reopen the US economy – and why it will be lethal

With 4.25% of the world population, America has the tragic distinction of accounting for about 30% of pandemic deaths so far.

And it is the only advanced nation where the death rate is still climbing. Three thousand deaths per day are anticipated by 1 June.

No other nation has loosened lockdowns and other social-distancing measures while deaths are increasing, as the US is now doing.

No other advanced nation was as unprepared for the pandemic as was the US.

We now know Donald Trump and his administration were told by public health experts in mid-January that immediate action was required to stop the spread of Covid-19. But according to Dr Anthony Fauci, “there was a lot of pushback”. Trump didn’t act until 16 March.

Around the world, governments are providing generous income support. Not in the US

Epidemiologists estimate 90% of the …

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
