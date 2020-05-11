Under Trump, American exceptionalism means poverty, misery and death

No other nation has endured as much death from Covid-19 nor nearly as a high a death rate as has the United States.
Donald Trump’s four-step plan to reopen the US economy – and why it will be lethal
With 4.25% of the world population, America has the tragic distinction of accounting for about 30% of pandemic deaths so far.
And it is the only advanced nation where the death rate is still climbing. Three thousand deaths per day are anticipated by 1 June.
No other nation has loosened lockdowns and other social-distancing measures while deaths are increasing, as the US is now doing.
No other advanced nation was as unprepared for the pandemic as was the US.
We now know Donald Trump and his administration were told by public health experts in mid-January that immediate action was required to stop the spread of Covid-19. But according to Dr Anthony Fauci, “there was a lot of pushback”. Trump didn’t act until 16 March.
Around the world, governments are providing generous income support. Not in the US
Epidemiologists estimate 90% of the …