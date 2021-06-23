UN warns of worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’

Author:     NINA LARSON
Source:     Yahoo! News
Publication Date:     Mon, June 21, 2021, 3:20 AM
 Link: UN warns of worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’

Because American democracy is failing, authoritarians throughout the world are arguing that democracy is outdated as a system and incapable of governing successfully. As a result human rights in countries across the globe have been degraded. This linkage between what is happening in the U.S. and the rest of the world seems to be rarely acknowledged in the American media.

Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has been wracked by war and with some 350,000 people threatened by famine.

The UN rights chief on Monday called for concerted action to recover from the worst global deterioration of rights she had seen, highlighting the situation in China, Russia and Ethiopia among others.

“To recover from the most wide-reaching and severe cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes, we need a life-changing vision, and concerted action,” Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session.

The session, which lasts until July 13 and is being held virtually, is set to feature an eagerly anticipated report by Bachelet about systemic racism, and draft resolutions on Myanmar, Belarus and Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

In her opening address, Bachelet said she was deeply disturbed by reports of “serious violations” in Tigray, racked by war and with about 350,000 people threatened by famine.

She pointed to “extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions, sexual violence against children as well as adults,” and said she had “credible reports” that Eritrean soldiers were still operating in the region.

Other parts of Ethiopia, which held elections on Monday, were also seeing “alarming incidents of deadly ethnic and …

