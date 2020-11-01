UN report: U.S. remains as top overdue state for UN budget as cash crisis mounts

Perhaps because a majority of Americans have never been outside the United States, there is an extraordinary ignorance and lack of interest in our society about the importance of geopolitical relationships, and Trump and his administration feed on this to the detriment of the country. It is going to take years to repair what was done by  Trump and his incompetent orcs.

United Nations

The United States once again became the largest member state of the United Nations (UN) that has yet to pay their regular budget assessments, a UN regular budget statement shows, disclosing the international organization is undergoing tight expenditure controls.

The statement was released by the UN at the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly at the 75th session of the United Nations, during which member states showed concern over the UN’s financial situation and called for timely payment for the UN’s regular budget assessments.

The report warned that the 75-year-old organization is undergoing a cash crisis as the deficit reached $106 million. Among the 69 member states with unpaid budget assessments, the U.S. remains the largest overdue member state.

According to the report, as of September 30, the U.S. accounts for 73 percent or $1.09 billion and 54.3 percent or $1.38 billion of the unpaid assessment in both regular budget and peacekeeping operations assessments respectively.

Sound financial situation is the guarantee for the UN to fulfill its mandates and to implement program activities. Without enough financial support, many UN operations would be forced to postpone.

Speaking of the dire financial situation of the UN, Dai Bing, deputy representative …

1 Comment
Lauren Raine

The bill could easily be paid with just a few meters of Trump’s Wall.

