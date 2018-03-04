Ultra-thin coating makes “dumb” glass smart

Author:     Ben Coxworth
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     February 27th, 2018
 Link: https://newatlas.com/vanadium-dioxide-window-coating/53588/"

Another example of the Theorem of Wellbeing in action. Once again it does not originate in the United States. Why is that do you think?

Doctoral student Mohammad Taha with a sample of coated glass Credit: RMIT

There are already energy-saving “smart glass” windows that can be electronically tinted to block the sun’s hot rays, thus reducing the need to run air-conditioning systems. Such systems still require electricity to operate, however. Now, scientists from Australia’s RMIT University have developed a coating that allows existing glass to become smart … no power required.

Composed of relatively inexpensive vanadium dioxide, the self-regulating coating is just 50-150 nanometers thick. That’s approximately 1,000 times thinner than a human hair.

At surface temperatures below 67 ºC (153 ºF), vanadium dioxide acts as an insulator, helping to keep indoor heat from escaping through the window glass – it also allows the full spectrum of sunlight to enter from the outside. At temperatures above 67, however, it transforms into a metal that blocks heat-causing infrared solar radiation from entering.

This means that rooms stay warmer when temperatures are lower and cooler when they’re higher, allowing for less use of both heating and air-conditioning systems. Additionally, if users wish, they can override the coating’s ray-blocking effect using a dimmer switch.

Previously, in order to apply vanadium dioxide coatings, specialized layers –

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Ultra-thin coating makes “dumb” glass smart

Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5:23 am

    I’d like to know if this coating would perform better than standard ‘hard e-coatings’ for passive solar heating in northern climates, especially given that large glass panes “float”, therefore easily breaking their seals over time, losing argon gas and eventually becoming enveloped in water vapour.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com