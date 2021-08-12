Ultra-processed foods now account for two-thirds of calories in the diets of children and teens

Author:     Katie Hunt
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     11:14 AM ET, Tue August 10, 2021
 Link: Ultra-processed foods now account for two-thirds of calories in the diets of children and teens

American children compared to the children of other developed nations have a simply awful diet, and this has all kinds of long-term health implications — like Type II diabetes. If you have ever been in Europe or Japan and seen what a school lunch there looks like compared to what a typical American public school lunch looks like you would be appalled. As with everything else in the U.S., of course, this all traces back to profit over any other priority like good health.

Ultra-processed foods include frozen pizza, microwave meals, packaged snacks and dessertsand opening a frozen pizza. Credit: CNN

Children and teens in the United States now get more than two-thirds of their calories from ultra-processed foods, an analysis of almost two decades worth of data has found.Ultra-processed foods — such as frozen pizza, microwave meals, packaged snacks and desserts — accounted for 67% of calories consumed in 2018, up from 61% in 1999, according to research published in the medical journal JAMA Tuesday. The study analyzed the diet of 33,795 children and adolescents nationwide.

While industrial processing can keep food fresher longer and allow some foods to be fortified with vitamins, it modifies food to change its consistency, taste and color to make it more palatable, cheap and convenient — using processes that aren’t used in home-cooked meals. They are also aggressively marketed by the food industry.

“Some whole grain breads and dairy foods are ultra-processed, and they’re healthier than other ultra-processed foods,” said senior author Fang Fang Zhang, a nutrition and cancer epidemiologist at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston.

“But many ultra-processed foods are less healthy, with more sugar and salt, and …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Ultra-processed foods now account for two-thirds of calories in the diets of children and teens
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Gabriel Otvos

Stephan, profit is as American as apple pie. The 4-galloping “P’s” in your culture, economy, society and polity are: private property, and personal profit. Those 4-ps are destroying our E-air-th by making it impossible for humanity to survive.

Reply
Bara

For this moment, best book of my 83 year life: by Fred Provenza: “Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us About Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom” – our guts inform our choices and the soil creates the remedies for maintaining health [and regenerates to store carbon.] Happy grazing, humans!

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved