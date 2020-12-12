Contribute to Support SR

U.S. Supreme Court throws out Texas lawsuit contesting 2020 election results in four battleground states

Author:     EMMA PLATOFF
Source:     The Texas Tribune
Publication Date:     DEC. 11, 20205:39 PM
 Link: https://www.texastribune.org/2020/12/11/texas-lawsuit-supreme-court-election-results/"

Faux Dictator Loser Trump and his head orc Moscow Mitch were relying on the three justices they put on the high court, plus Uncle Thomas and Alito to back their coup, but it didn’t happen. However, in the process, they revealed that the Republican Party no longer supports nor wants a United States governed by a democracy. That can no longer even be debated.

The Supreme Court

Briskly rejecting a long-shot but high-stakes case, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday tossed out the Texas lawsuit that had become a vehicle for Republicans across the country to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a few brief sentences, the high court said it would not consider the case for procedural reasons, because Texas lacked standing to bring it.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” the court wrote in an unsigned ruling Friday evening.

With Electoral College deadlines rapidly approaching, the ruling likely ends President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election results through the courts. The Texas attorney general’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Texas sued this week to challenge the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on the basis that those states implemented pandemic-related changes to election procedures that, Texas claimed, were illegal and cast into question the election results. Those battleground states shot back, in harsh reply briefs, that Texas had no business challenging the election protocols of other states.

Legal experts warned that if Texas succeeded, the case would set a dangerous precedent …

