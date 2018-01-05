U.S. Study Finds 1 in 10 Youth Experience Some Form of Homelessness

One in 10 young adults aged 18 to 25 in the U.S. have slept on the streets, in shelters, run away from home, been kicked out of their home, or couch-surfed in the past year, according to a national survey. (emphasis added)
The study, Missed Opportunities: Youth Homelessness in America, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, also found that at least one in 30 adolescents aged 13-17 experienced some form of homelessness unaccompanied by a parent or guardian over the same period.
Researchers with Chapin Hall, a youth policy center at the University of Chicago, polled more than 26,000 young people and their families over the past two years. Extrapolated nationally, the findings suggest nearly 3.5 million young adults and 660,000 adolescents had been homeless within the previous year.
The report aimed to challenge the notion that homelessness afflicts mostly older men. Key to understanding the statistics, the authors wrote, is that spot or “point in time” surveys had underestimated the issue because “young people often shift among temporary circumstances such as living on the streets and couch surfing in unstable locations.”
The survey identified college students, graduates and employed young people who …