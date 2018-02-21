U.S. Satisfaction With World Standing Hits 13-Year High

You saw the previous survey, now here is what Americans think is going on. How can this be you ask? Perhaps because 64% of Americans have never been in another country they have no way to realize what is actually going on in the rest of the world. Or perhaps it is because we now have one of the developed world’s strongest disinformation and propaganda operations in the alt-right fascist media. Whatever the reason this disconnect from reality is consequential with long ranging consequences.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Forty-five percent of Americans are satisfied with the position of the United States in the world, a 13-year high and a 13-percentage-point increase from one year ago, just after President Donald Trump took office. The public is also more likely than it was a year ago to think the U.S. rates favorably in the eyes of the rest of the world.

At the same time, however, Gallup sees no change in Americans’ opinions of how other world leaders view Trump. Only 29% say he is respected, the same as a year ago.

The trends in these three measures of how Americans assess the United States’ place in the world have each followed different paths since 2016, the final full year of Barack Obama’s presidency.

  • The belief that leaders of other countries respect the U.S. president dove from 45% in Obama’s final year to 29% last year, and has not recovered at all.
  • The percentage of Americans satisfied with the nation’s position in the world dipped slightly from 36% in 2016 to 32% in 2017, but then surged to 45% this year — the highest in 13 years.
  • A majority of Americans in 2016 (54%) believed the world
