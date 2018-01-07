U.S. Police Killed Over 1,000 Civilians in 2017 While the News Was Watching Trump

News headlines in 2017 were primarily dominated by coverage of President Donald Trump’s administration and tense party politics. But while most of the attention was focused on the president’s antics, officers in police departments around the country killed over 1,000 civilians.
According to the database Mapping Police Violence, police have killed 1,129 people this year in the U.S., which was similar to the number of killings in previous years. According to the Washington Post’s police shooting tracker, officers fatally shot 976 people this year. In 2016, police shot and killed 963 people, and in 2015, officers fatally shot 995 people. Black people were disproportionately affected, as they made up 25 percent of those killed, despite making up only 13 percent of the population. Sixty-eight of those killed by police this year were unarmed.
Out of the 1,000 people who died at the hands of police, several received high-profile coverage in the media. In June, Tommy Le was shot and killed by deputies in Washington state hours before his high school graduation. The deputies initially claimed Le was holding a knife or other sharp object, but investigators found that the object was a pen. An autopsy report revealed that …
“Police murdered over 1,000 people…”??? Stephan, you ought to be embarrassed. You are essentially saying that no use of lethal force by a police officer is justified. That’s patently ridiculous, and an insult to the many thousands of conscientious police officers around our nation that serve faithfully, even to the point of having to kill someone. Are there “bad” killings by police that constitute murder? Some. But the vast majority are not.