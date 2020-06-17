U.S. National Pride Falls to Record Low

Author:     MEGAN BRENAN
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     JUNE 15, 2020
 Link: https://news.gallup.com/poll/312644/national-pride-falls-record-low.aspx?utm_source=alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=morelink&utm_campaign=syndication"

Three and a half years having a criminal psychopath as president and a Republican Senate of Uriah Heeps has done more damage to the country than I would have thought possible. It is destroying our nation’s spirit And I am clearly not alone in feeling that. We are on dangerous ground.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 42% “extremely,” and 21% “very,” proud to be an American
  • Republicans’ pride is down sharply in the past year
  • First time extreme pride among whites below 50%; nonwhites’ is now 24%

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American pride has continued its downward trajectory reaching the lowest point in the two decades of Gallup measurement. The new low comes at a time when the U.S. faces public health and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Although a majority of adults in the U.S. still say they are “extremely proud” (42%) or “very proud” (21%) to be American, both readings are the lowest they have been since Gallup’s initial measurement in 2001.

Pride

Line graph. Ratings of US adults pride in being an American. One line is the percentage who have said they are extremely proud since 2001 and the other line is the extremely and very proud trend. Both ratings are at the lowest point now. The extremely/very proud line is 63% and extremely is 42%.

At the same time, 15% of Americans say they are “moderately proud,” 12% “only a little proud” and 9% “not at all …

Link to Full Article:  U.S. National Pride Falls to Record Low
