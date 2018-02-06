Why Is the U.S. Lagging Way Behind Other Countries in Closing the Gender Pay Gap?

Economists estimate that at the current rate of progress, American men and women will earn equal income in another 200 years. Considering the past century has already hosted three separate feminist movements that successfully granted women the right to vote, passed Roe v. Wade and established women’s right to work, today’s feminists will demand we work a little quicker than that. It’s hard to fathom waiting another two centuries for equal pay. Dozens of other countries are already beating us in the global race to financial equity, so it certainly is possible. The U.S. has crucial lessons to learn from these nations.
The gender pay gap is not just a problem in the U.S., where women make 76 cents to a man’s dollar (the pay gap is even wider for women of color). Globally, the problem is dire. As World Economic Forum writes, “At the current rate of change, and given the continued widening of the economic gender gap already observed last year, it will now not be closed for another 217 years.”
In its annual study of the countries with the widest and smallest gender pay gaps, WEF recognized the countries that have made the most …