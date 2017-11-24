Some U.S. Hospitals Don’t Put Americans First for Liver Transplants

Author:     Charles Ornstein and Lee Zurik,
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     Nov. 20, 1 p.m. EST
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/some-hospitals-do-not-put-americans-first-for-liver-transplants"

In a health care system what is described in this article would be considered  immoral and unethical. American donated organs should be going to Americans who need them. In an illness profit system it makes perfect sense to give transplant organs to the highest bidder no matter where they come from. If Americans die, well it’s just business, nothing personal.

Dr. Gabriel Danovitch, medical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at UCLA, said the issue of foreigners coming to the U.S. for transplants deserves scrutiny.
Credit: Fox 8 New Orleans

Earlier this fall, a leader of the busiest hospital for organ transplants in New York state — where livers are particularly scarce — pleaded for fairer treatment for ailing New Yorkers.

“Patients in equal need of a liver transplant should not have to wait and suffer differently because of the U.S. state where they reside,” wrote Dr. Herbert Pardes, former chief executive and now executive vice president of the board at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

But Pardes left out his hospital’s own contribution to the shortage: From 2013 to 2016, it gave 20 livers to foreign nationals who came to the United States solely for a transplant — essentially exporting the organs and removing them from the pool available to New Yorkers.

That represented 5.2 percent of the hospital’s liver transplants during that time, one of the highest ratios in the country.

Little known to the public, or to sick patients and their families, organs donated domestically are sometimes given to patients flying in from other countries, who often pay …

Link to Full Article:  Some U.S. Hospitals Don’t Put Americans First for Liver Transplants

