U.S. green economy growth dwarfs Trump’s highest hopes for the fossil fuel industry

Author:     LUCIEN GEORGESON • MARK MASLIN
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     OCTOBER 27, 2019 6:00PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2019/10/27/u-s-green-economy-growth-dwarfs-trumps-highest-hopes-for-the-fossil-fuel-industry_partner/"

Here is some wonderful good news. Not optimal but, very encouraging. This is the first meta-analysis of many data sources to give us a clear picture of what is happening, and it is positive news.

Christian Oggenfuss stands near solar panels on top of the living roof at the Odette Estate winery in Napa, Calif. A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met about half of the state’s electricity demand for three hours on March 11, 2017–the state’s goal is for 50 percent of all electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.
Credit: AP/Eric Risberg

While US President Donald Trump may be “the world’s most powerful climate change denier”our latest research suggests that he took over a thriving green economy.

According to new data, by 2016 it was generating more than US$1.3 trillion in annual revenue and employed approximately 9.5m people — making it the largest green market in the world. It’s been growing rapidly too — between 2013 and 2016, both the industry’s value and employment figures grew by 20%.

For some time, economic data on the green economy in many countries has been lacking. In the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics stopped measuring jobs in the green economy in March 2013 due to budget cuts. This meant that US politicians were not able to make informed decisions about the relative merits of supporting green industry …

