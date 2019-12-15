U.S. employers spend $340 million annually to thwart unions

Author:     NICOLE KARLIS
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 12, 2019 11:59PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2019/12/12/u-s-employers-spend-340-million-annually-to-thwarts-unions/"

The unionization of the American workforce was one of the principal factors in the creation of the middle class in this country, every single person reading this has benefited from that. Yet the corporatists, the neoliberals, and Republicans have been trying to castrate that social trend for decades. Indeed, they are still at it now.

Workers protest against Google’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters. Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after high-paid engineers and others walked out in protest over its male-dominated culture. CEO Sundar Pichai spelled out the concessions in an email sent Thursday, Nov. 8, to Google employees.
Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger

After years of decline, the American labor movement is on the upswing: Google contractors in Pittsburgh unionized this year, along with several newsrooms, while other tech companies are in the middle of union struggles. Still, unions have a lot of ground to retake, as union membership among American workers has fallen by about 50 percent over the past 35 years; membership peaked in 1954. Unions are, in general, extremely good for the economy: union workers are paid better, treated better, and retire better. So why the fall? According to new research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), America’s decline of unions is likely in part due to the hefty investments employers have put into thwarting unionization efforts, which is fueled by a shadow industry that even the …

Link to Full Article:  U.S. employers spend $340 million annually to thwart unions

