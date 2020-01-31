U.S. deficit to eclipse $1 trillion in 2020, CBO says, as fiscal imbalance continues to widen

Author:     Jeff Stein
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Jan. 28, 2020 | 12:23 p.m. PST
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/01/28/us-deficit-eclipse-1-trillion-2020-cbo-says-fiscal-imbalance-continues-widen/"

The American economy has moved into a level of indebtedness so vast it exceeds the annual GNP of several dozen countries combined.  Much of this, of course, is due to the Trumper tax cuts, and trade manipulations which have grossly enriched the already rich. And yet the Trumpers blithely go on touting what they see as economic success. Look forward to further cuts in services for the poor and middle class, as Republicans try to reduce a deficit projected to reach $31 trillion in 10 years.

The U.S. government’s budget deficit is projected to reach $1.02 trillion in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, as the federal government continues to spend much more than it collects in tax revenue.

A combination of the 2017 tax cuts and a surge in new spending has pushed the deficit wider. This year would mark the first time since 2012 that the deficit breached $1 trillion, a threshold that has alarmed some budget experts because deficits typically contract — not expand — during periods of sustained economic growth.

Overall, the CBO projected that the federal government will spend $4.6 trillion in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 and bring in $3.6 trillion in tax revenue.

And some of the costliest government programs are projected to experience expansions in the next decade. Spending for Medicare, which provides health care for older Americans, will rise from $835 billion in 2020 to $1.7 trillion by 2030, while annual federal spending on Social Security will grow from roughly $1.1 trillion to $1.9 trillion over that span.

The CBO’s estimates assume that Congress

