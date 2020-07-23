U.S. citizens no longer have access to most of the world — the global South never had it

Americans used to have one of the most prized passports in the world, considered a golden ticket to wealth, travel and opportunity.
With an American passport in your bag, you could arrive at the doors of 185 countries and get visa-free entry. No big questions — just business or pleasure?
But with the onset of COVID-19, Americans are limited to just 28 countries, mostly in the Caribbean and Eastern Europe. That number drops if you exclude countries that require a two-week quarantine, such as the the United Kingdom or South Korea.
On July 18, the European Union renewed its recommendation that U.S. residents be banned from entry to any member-states. The same day, Canada confirmed the U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel for another month.
More than 3.5 million U.S. residents have caught COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and by mid-July, the disease killed more than 138,000 people, according to the New York Times.