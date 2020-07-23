U.S. citizens no longer have access to most of the world — the global South never had it

Author:    
Source:     Canadian Broadcast Corporation
Publication Date:     Jul 17, 2020 3:33 PM ET
Link: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thesundayedition/u-s-citizens-no-longer-have-access-to-most-of-the-world-the-global-south-never-had-it-1.5648022"

Forty percent of Americans have never been outside the boundaries of the United States and don’t hold passports. Thirteen percent report they have never been aboard a plane. Eleven percent have never been outside of their home state. So maybe that is why this is not a bigger story. But isn’t it ironic? A president who does not understand the importance of immigrants to American history and culture, and who has made blocking entrance into the United States a leitmotif of his administration. And the social outcome? Because of his incompetence in handling the Covid-19 pandemic it is we, Americans, who have become the pariahs, blocked from entry into countries we want to enter. It’s like a story from Greek mythology.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the United States, Americans have joined the ranks of people whose passports are viewed with suspicion by the rest of the world. 
Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Americans used to have one of the most prized passports in the world, considered a golden ticket to wealth, travel and opportunity.  

With an American passport in your bag, you could arrive at the doors of 185 countries and get visa-free entry. No big questions —  just business or pleasure? 

But with the onset of COVID-19, Americans are limited to just 28 countries, mostly in the Caribbean and Eastern Europe. That number drops if you exclude countries that require a two-week quarantine, such as the the United Kingdom or South Korea.

On July 18, the European Union renewed its recommendation that U.S. residents be banned from entry to any member-states. The same day, Canada confirmed the U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel for another month.

More than 3.5 million U.S. residents have caught COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and by mid-July, the disease killed more than 138,000 people, according to the New York Times.

Travel limitations in the rest

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  U.S. citizens no longer have access to most of the world — the global South never had it
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com