The U.S. Can No Longer Hide From Its Deep Poverty Problem

Author:     ANGUS DEATON
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     JAN. 24, 2018
Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/24/opinion/poverty-united-states.html"

Here is a follow up on the story I ran a few weeks ago about a United Nations survey of poverty in America (See SR archives). It is written by one of the world’s leading economists, and I think should be taken very seriously. Large parts of the United States have social wellbeing economies similar to third world countries.

You might think that the kind of extreme poverty that would concern a global organization like the United Nations has long vanished in this country. Yet the special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, recently made and reported on an investigative tour of the United States.

Surely no one in the United States today is as poor as a poor person in Ethiopia or Nepal? As it happens, making such comparisons has recently become much easier. The World Bank decided in October to include high-income countries in its global estimates of people living in poverty. We can now make direct comparisons between the United States and poor countries.

Properly interpreted, the numbers suggest that the United Nations has a point — and the United States has an urgent problem. They also suggest that we might rethink how we assist the poor through our own giving.

According to the World Bank, 769 million people lived on less than $1.90 a day in 2013; they are the world’s very poorest. Of these, 3.2 million live in the United States, and 3.3 million in other high-income countries (most in Italy, Japan and Spain).

As striking as these numbers are, they

