U.N. chief says world will lose brake on nuclear war with end of INF treaty

Author:    
Source:    
Publication Date:     AUGUST 1, 2019 / 9:55 AM
 Link: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-missiles-un/u-n-chief-says-world-will-lose-brake-on-nuclear-war-with-end-of-inf-treaty-idUSKCN1UR597"

And finally, here is the take of the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019.
Credit: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by rising tensions between nuclear-armed states, warning “the world will lose an invaluable brake on nuclear war” with the expiration of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Friday.

“This will likely heighten, not reduce, the threat posed by ballistic missiles,” Guterres told reporters. “Regardless of what transpires, the parties should avoid destabilizing developments and urgently seek agreement on a new common path for international arms control.”

Barring a last-minute decision by Russia to destroy a new medium-range missile that NATO says violates the INF, the United States is set to pull out of the accord on Aug. 2, arguing that it needs to develop its own warheads to deter Moscow.

Moscow says it is fully compliant with the treaty, negotiated by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, which eliminated the medium-range missile arsenals of the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.

The breakdown of the treaty, the latest in a growing list of East-West tensions, is of grave concern because medium-range rockets would allow Russia …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  U.N. chief says world will lose brake on nuclear war with end of INF treaty

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Rev. Deanwill Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
will
Guest
will

I’m betting if trump gets a second term his company will be charged with redeveloping the “historic and wonderfully located UN property”.

Reply
6 hours ago
Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

Maybe Trump just wants his “buddies” who produce WMD’s in the military-industrial-banking-complex to make more money selling more of our products to the European countries he puts at risk by his inability to sign this important treaty.

Reply
2 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com