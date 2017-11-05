Tyson Foods Linked to the Largest Toxic Dead Zone in US History

Author:     Shana Gallagher
Source:     Alternet/Reader Supported Newa
Publication Date:     03 November 17
 http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/318-66/46650-tyson-foods-linked-to-the-largest-toxic-dead-zone-in-us-history

Industrial chemical monculture agriculture is killing us. It isn’t just the inferiority of the food itself. It is also the depredation of the environment that results from this technology. These horror stories just never seem to end, yet so great is the corruption of the American government that little changes. Here is the latest.

Do no eat anything produced by the companies named in this report. That’s how you make a difference.

The Deadzone

What comes to mind when you think of Tyson Foods? A chicken nugget? A big red logo?

How about the largest toxic dead zone in U.S. history? It turns out the meat industry—and corporate giants like Tyson Foods—are directly linked to this environmental catastrophe in the Gulf of Mexico, and many others.

Industrial-scale agriculture to support America’s livestock is the number one source of water pollution in the country. But while industrial agriculture to feed animals raised for meat is currently resource-intensive and ecologically destructive, it doesn’t have to be. Solutions exist which, if adopted, would allow the meat industry and agricultural corporations that sustain it to reduce their impact on water and the planet.

That’s why Mighty Earth has launched the Clean It Up, Tyson campaign in order to hold this industry accountable to our communities and the environment. Corporations can and should respect the health and well-being of their customers, and the landscapes that allow them to profit. Considering America’s current political climate, and the increasing severity of environmental problems across the globe, collective action and corporate-targeted campaigns like this one have never been more urgent.

In a country with five times as many livestock animals …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 4:50 am

    I think if our species is going to survive, we will eventually all have to become vegetarians. This will save the water for everyone who is going to need it, and eliminate the cleanup costs of meat production, as well as the water costs of raising meat products which is enormous.

