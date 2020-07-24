Two Trump Judges Broke Ethics Rules to Stop Up to 1 Million Floridians From Voting in November

Author:     JULY 22, 20206:27 PM
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     MARK JOSEPH STERN
 Link: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/07/11th-circuit-florida-fines-fees-judicial-ethics.html"

If you want to understand why I have placed such emphasis over the last years on the Republican restructuring of the American judiciary that has been going on under the control of Trump and Moscow Mitch, why it is so important, and how it directly can affect your life, read this.

People gather inside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office to register to vote on Jan. 8, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. 
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Washington Post/Getty

A breach of judicial ethics may have prevented up to 1 million Floridians from voting in November. On July 1, a federal appeals court lifted an order that had blocked Florida from imposing a poll tax on people convicted of felonies. The U.S. Supreme Court then declined to step in. If two judges appointed by President Donald Trump had complied with the judicial Code of Conduct, Florida’s discriminatory and unworkable poll tax might well have remained blocked through Election Day. And Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are now demanding that these judges explain their justification for flouting their ethical duties.

The two judges in question, Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck, have served on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals since late 2019. Trump elevated them to the 11th Circuit from the Florida Supreme Court, where each had served for less than a year. During their brief time on the state court, the justices heard a case about a constitutional amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Two Trump Judges Broke Ethics Rules to Stop Up to 1 Million Floridians From Voting in November
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com