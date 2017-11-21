Two months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still in crisis

Monday marks two months since Hurricane Maria plowed through Puerto Rico with a deadly destruction that left island residents scraping for survival or forced to flee to the U.S. mainland.
The hurricane made landfall Sept. 20, ripping through the island’s shaky infrastructure. The electrical system has been partially resuscitated, helped by mega-generators imported by the Army Corps of Engineers, but as of Monday, less than half — 46.6 percent — of Puerto Rico had power.
Getting the island back up to full power has proved daunting,stumping a recovery that can’t get going without electricity up and running.
Telecommunications is still operating at about 75 percent capacity and cellphone service at 65 percent, and one-in-10 Puerto Ricans still lack potable water.
On Monday, former President Bill Clinton was visiting the island on behalf of the Clinton Foundation, which has said it’s partnering with solar groups to return electricity to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which also has been devastated by Hurricane Maria.
Carmen Yulín …