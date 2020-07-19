Trump’s White House took down Clinton and W Bush portraits — and put them in a storage room: report

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 17, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/trumps-white-house-took-down-clinton-and-w-bush-portraits-and-put-them-in-a-storage-room-report/"

This is a tiny little story, but in my opinion, it tells a big story. Trump may have 40% support in the U.S. but that does not mean he is not a psychopath. He is, and this is yet another example of his mental illness. He is vindictive and nasty to the smallest degree; that’s the real importance of this story.

White House portraits of Clinton and Bush 43 taken down and stashed away under orders by Trump

The politics of presidential portraits continue to swirl around the Trump administration, according to a new report by CNN.

“The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week, aides told CNN, and replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago,” CNN reported. “White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, in the entrance of the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events.”

“Photographs of the new portrait locations were reviewed by CNN, showing the Clinton and Bush portraits now hanging in the Old Family Dining Room, a small space off the grand State Dining Room,” CNN explained. “The Old Family Dining Room is barely used in the Trump administration, aides said, and was taken off the list of locations visited during White House tours before the pandemic closed the executive mansion to the public. ‘President and Mrs. Trump did not want that room showcased on public tours,’ a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump’s White House took down Clinton and W Bush portraits — and put them in a storage room: report
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com