Trump’s USDA buried sweeping climate change response plan

Author:     HELENA BOTTEMILLER EVICH
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     07/18/2019 07:31 AM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/07/18/usda-suppresses-climate-change-plan-1598987"

I have to confess that I don’t see how anyone but a wealthy person could possibly be a Republican, and even then the Republican positions make no long term sense; everything they espouse or do is simply a short-term greed play.  And it is going to get worse as long as they are in power.

The Trump Party not only isn’t doing anything about climate change it is actively attempting to block or sabotage knowledge available to the public about climate change. Could that level of duplicity be the America reality? Am I exaggerating? Read this report.

The USDA’s climate resilience plan was supposed to be an update to a 2010 plan on climate science — a document that was released publicly during the Obama administration.
Credit: Getty

The Agriculture Department quashed the release of a sweeping plan on how to respond to climate change that was finalized in the early days of the Trump administration, according to a USDA employee with knowledge of the decision. (emphasis added)

Staff members across several USDA agencies drafted the multiyear plan that outlines how the department should help agriculture understand, adapt to and minimize the effects of climate change.

Top officials, however, decided not to release the plan and told staff members to keep it for internal use only, the employee told POLITICO. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.

The goal was to map out “the science that USDA needs to pursue over the next five to eight years for the department to meet the needs of the nation,” according to the plan, a copy of which was shared with POLITICO.

The revelation comes after a recent POLITICO investigation found that the department had largely stopped promoting its own scientific findings about the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Trump’s USDA buried sweeping climate change response plan

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com