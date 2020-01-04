Trump’s tweets about Obama using war with Iran to win reelection are very awkward now

It is my view that this entire Iran crisis was created by criminal Trump with complete cynicism, and for personal advantage. I believe Trump is relying on Iran responding to the assassination of Suleimani by creating another 9/11. I don’t mean destroying buildings necessarily, but something dramatic that will focus the attention of Americans as 9/11 did, and cause a “rally round the flag” response which will redound to Trump’s benefit. Pay attention. I predict the Republicans will use Iran to change the conversation away from impeachment, and you will start to hear Republican politicians claiming “we can’t change presidents in mid-crisis.”

Criminal Trump clearly understands the dynamic I am describing because, before he was even a candidate, he accused Obama of planning to do just what he has now done. The fact that tens of thousands of people may die as a result of his cynical tactic means nothing to Trump. Who cares if a bunch of peasants die, as long as I get re-elected. Everything Trump does is only for his benefit.

Before he became president, Trump repeatedly warned about the danger of a US president using war with Iran for political purposes. Video screencap from Twitter

As he gears up for a tough reelection campaign, President Donald Trump just approved a military strike that assassinated one of the most powerful people in Iran, Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani — a move that many experts are calling an “act of war,” and one that dramatically increases the chances that outright conflict between Iran and the United States breaks out this year.

On Twitter, Trump justified the assassination by claiming that Suleimani “was plotting to kill many” Americans. During President Barack Obama’s tenure, however, Trump took a much more cynical view of the possibility of armed conflict with Iran during the lead up to a presidential election.

In 2011, ‘12, and ‘13, Trump repeatedly predicted that Obama would start a war with Iran to shore up his political support at home.

“In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran,” Trump tweeted in November 2011.

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.

