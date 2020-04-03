Trump’s tribe of wacko supporters have spiraled out of control — and now they’re a major threat to public health and safety

There is an aspect of this pandemic that is only now getting some recognition. There are two aspects to it: The first, as I noted in the previous article, is the wild disparity between Red value governance and Blue value governance. Republicans choose not to govern with wellbeing as a consideration. The second is the behavior of Republican citizens who get their information from Trump media, and christofascist preachers, and are behaving with astonishing, and potentially lethal, misbehavior. Both politicians, and their followers, are endangering the rest of us, the majority of Americans.

Scenes from an America that was widely infected with conspiracism even before people started getting infected with the new coronavirus:

On Tuesday afternoon, a train engineer named Eduardo Moreno, apparently with great deliberation, derailed the freight train he was manning in Southern California, nearly killing occupants of three nearby cars. His target? The USNS Mercy, a Navy medical ship that’s been assisting nearby hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

“I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here,” Moreno reportedly told the officer who arrested him. Apparently, Moreno believes in a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus crisis is a hoax being deployed to cover for a shadowy takeover of the government.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a stabilizing presence during the crisis, quietly and calmly doing everything he can to correct the firehose of lies Donald Trump has been drenching the country with on a daily basis.

For his service, Fauci now requires a security detail, due in no small part to fanatical Trump fans who have embraced conspiracy theories that paint Fauci as part of a “deep …

