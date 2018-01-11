Trump’s Threat to Democracy

Author:     Nicholas Kristof
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     JAN. 10, 2018
Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/10/opinion/trumps-how-democracies-die.html"

Read this and harken to its words, Americans. Your democracy is disappearing like a morning fog.

Credit: Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

Two political scientists specializing in how democracies decay and die have compiled four warning signs to determine if a political leader is a dangerous authoritarian:

1. The leader shows only a weak commitment to democratic rules. 2. He or she denies the legitimacy of opponents. 3. He or she tolerates violence. 4. He or she shows some willingness to curb civil liberties or the media.

“A politician who meets even one of these criteria is cause for concern,” Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, both professors at Harvard, write in their important new book, “How Democracies Die,” which will be released next week.

“With the exception of Richard Nixon, no major-party presidential candidate met even one of these four criteria over the last century,” they say, which sounds reassuring. Unfortunately, they have one update: “Donald Trump met them all.”

We tend to assume that the threat to democracies comes from coups or violent revolutions, but the authors say that in modern times, democracies are more likely to wither at the hands of insiders who gain power initially through elections. That’s what happened, to one degree or another, in Russia, the Philippines, Turkey,

Link to Full Article:  Trump's Threat to Democracy

  1. Teresa
    Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I have always really liked Kristoff. If you can’t read this because the Times blocks you – you can read it here. http://www.sacbee.com/opinion/op-ed/article193993839.html
    The prescription to stop authoritarianism is worth thinking about.

