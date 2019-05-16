Trump’s tariffs will cost every US household about $800 — and these everyday items will all cost more

Trade wars historically are always a disaster for all the countries involved; I can’t think of a single exception. And yet the Trump administration has embroiled America in a series of trade wars even though it is clear Trump doesn’t understand who pays for the tariffs he has put in place. Who does pay for his stupidity? Why you do of course. It will be interesting to see whether this breaks the trance-state of his core constituency.

US food prices edged up 0.2 percent last August, while energy prices accelerated their march downward, dropping a hefty 2.6 percent, the Labor Department reported Wednesday
Credit: AFP/Frederic J. Brown

Prices are about to jump for a lot of consumer goods, thanks to President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

The president has added a 25-percent tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China responded with 25-percent duties on another $60 billion in American goods — and that will hit U.S. consumers as soon as this summer, reported NBC News.

Trump insists China will bear the brunt, but economic experts say he’s exactly wrong.

“The supply chain will try to absorb as much of the blow as they can, then they will move those costs forward to consumers,” said David French, senior vice president of government relations at the National Retail Federation.

Retailers are stockpiling merchandise in hopes of riding out a trade war, but those supplies will eventually run out — and consumers will pay more.

Consumers are already paying up to 225 percent more for imported washing machines, thanks to tariffs imposed last year, and a report from Oxford Economics estimated that tariffs could …

Link to Full Article:  Trump's tariffs will cost every US household about $800 — and these everyday items will all cost more

Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

It may be that the Trump followers who watch Fox News are receiving subliminal messaging when they watch it. It is possible, and I believe probable.

11 hours ago

