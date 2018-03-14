Trump’s solar tariff darkens outlook for installers

Author:     JAMES RAINEY
Source:     NBC News
Publication Date:     MAR 8 2018, 5:38 PM ET
 Link: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-s-solar-tariff-darkens-outlook-installers-n854931"

Wherever he can Trump is doing his best to sabotage the alternative energy industries. Here is the latest.

The result is going to be that instead of leading the world into the non-carbon era, the United States is going to be one of the catch up countries, and our world leadership will be greatly diminished.

Solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric solar plant in Dixon, California. 
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli / AP

President Donald Trump’s foray into trade protectionism heartened a handful of manufacturers in a deeply challenged industry but upset a much larger group of thriving downstream businesses that say they will lose sales and shed employees during what should be a boom time.

The steel and aluminum business? No, that’s the response to Trump’s first major tariff — the one he imposed in late Januaryon solar cells and panels made overseas. Companies that have been thriving installing rooftop solar panels say the 30 percent levy on imports has dealt their businesses a heavy blow.

The tariff may help a handful of surviving U.S. companies that make photovoltaic cells and the panels made of the cells, allowing them to compete with much cheaper imports from China and elsewhere. In one twist on the Trump policy, though, the American subsidiary of a Chinese solar giant may be one of the first clear beneficiaries of the policy.

Companies that use the solar cells and panels for residential and business installations say that although the tariff took effect just last month, the higher costs have …

