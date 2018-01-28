Trump’s New Ambassador Sam Brownback Could Weaponize ‘Religious Freedom’ Around the World

Author:     JAY MICHAELSON
Source:     The Daily Beast
Publication Date:     01.26.18 5:17 AM ET
 Link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-new-ambassador-sam-brownback-could-weaponize-religious-freedom-around-the-world?ref=home"

Sam Brownback an absolutely rigid Christofascist has been one of the worst governors in U.S. history. Almost single-handedly he has destroyed the social wellbeing and economy of Kansas. Now he has been appointed by Trump as the U.S. Ambassador for Religious Freedom. It’s appalling how cynical the appointment is. More than that it illustrates the symbiotic relationship between the Republican Party and the Theocratic Right., and their ongoing effort to advance Christianity through the American State.

Kansas Republican Governor Sam Brownback
Credit: Bill Clark

Sam Brownback is now the United States Ambassador at Large for Religious Freedom. Because of Brownback’s extreme views on religion and civil rights, his confirmation took six months, resulted in a 49-49 tie broken by Vice President Mike Pence, and has alarmed women’s and LGBT activists.

But what can Brownback really do in his new post? Actually, more than you might think. Dr. Shaun Casey, who served as director of the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Religion and Global Affairs (RGA), told the Daily Beast that Brownback weaponizing the State Department against Muslims, women, LGBT people, and human rights activists is “a real possibility here and a terrifying prospect.”

Here are three ways that could happen.

First, he can redefine what the U.S. government means by the term “religious freedom.” The primary responsibility of the office of International Religious Freedom (IRF) is the production of an annual report detailing the status of religious freedom in every country in the world. It’s a valuable resource that makes the protection of religious freedom a real priority, rather than just empty words.

Historically, “religious freedom” meant the freedom to believe and …

Link to Full Article:  Trump's New Ambassador Sam Brownback Could Weaponize 'Religious Freedom' Around the World

  1. Tom Biel
    Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 6:01 am

    Jihad and crusade have been weaponized since day one. And they have gone through various revivals.

