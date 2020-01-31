Trump’s legal team gave thousands in contributions to Republican senators ahead of impeachment trial

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 29, 2020 11:00AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/01/29/trumps-legal-team-gave-thousands-in-contributions-to-republican-senators-ahead-of-impeachment-trial/"

Could the corruption get any clearer? The only thing I can think of would be if the Trumpers just came out of the Senate floor and handed out little brown paper bags filled with hundred dollar bills.

Credit: MarkWilson/Getty

President Trump’s legal team made numerous campaign contributions to Republican senators overseeing the impeachment trial.

Former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who both investigated former President Bill Clinton ahead of his impeachment, contributed thousands of dollars to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last year before they joined the president’s team, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics (CFPR).

Starr, who lamented that “we are living in … the age of impeachment” during the trial on Monday and accused Democrats of waging a “domestic war,” gave $2,800 to McConnell in July 2019, according to CFPR.

Ray, who wanted to indict Clinton over the Monica Lewinsky affair but now claims Trump has been vindicated by the transcript of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, contributed the maximum $5,600 to McConnell in September 2019, according to the report.

The contributions came months before McConnell bragged to Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would be in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president in the well of the Senate.”

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” he said. “There …

