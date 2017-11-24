Trump’s judicial picks: ‘The goal is to end the progressive state’

Donald Trump has sustained more than his fair share of political losses during the first 10 months of his presidency, mostly at the hands of the federal courts.
It was the federal courts that struck down his “Muslim travel ban” on threeseparate occasions, that blocked his ban on trans people in the military and that did the same to his attempt to defund so-called sanctuary cities.
But the makeup of America’s judges is quietly becoming the site of one of Trump’s most unequivocal successes: nominating and installing judges who reflect his own worldview at a speed and volume unseen in recent memory. Trump could conceivably have handpicked more than 30% of the nation’s federal judges before the end of his first term, his advisers have suggested, and independent observers agree.
“The president himself has said that he expects this to be one of his major legacies. He is going to reshape the bench for generations to …