In many ways the defining characteristic of any society is its judicial system. Is it equitable for all? Is it life-affirming? Is it free of political special interests?

In America our judicial system is now under the worst attack it has sustained in many decades; this from Trump and the Republicans. Note that this is an assessment published in a British newspaper. What do you think the effect of such articles are in terms of how we are seen by the rest of the world?

 

Donald Trump smiles at a Heritage Foundation event. The conservative thinktank, along with the Federalist Society, wields huge influence over Trump’s judicial appointments.
Donald Trump has sustained more than his fair share of political losses during the first 10 months of his presidency, mostly at the hands of the federal courts.

It was the federal courts that struck down his “Muslim travel ban” on threeseparate occasions, that blocked his ban on trans people in the military and that did the same to his attempt to defund so-called sanctuary cities.

But the makeup of America’s judges is quietly becoming the site of one of Trump’s most unequivocal successes: nominating and installing judges who reflect his own worldview at a speed and volume unseen in recent memory. Trump could conceivably have handpicked more than 30% of the nation’s federal judges before the end of his first term, his advisers have suggested, and independent observers agree.

“The president himself has said that he expects this to be one of his major legacies. He is going to reshape the bench for generations to …

Link to Full Article:  Trump's judicial picks: 'The goal is to end the progressive state'

