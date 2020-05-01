Trump’s judges are a giant step backward for America

Author:     Shira A Scheindlin
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 28 Apr 2020 05.01 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/28/trump-judges-giant-step-backward-america"

“After three years of Trump’s appointments, the federal judiciary is 73% white and 66% male, but it will be even more male and pale by the end of his term,” this report begins. I have been telling you this for three years. The Republican Party under Trump and Moscow Mitch is restructuring the American judicial system so that it is christofascist: White, racist, “Christian” and corporatist. We are going to be living with this distortion of our legal system for decades. It will be one of the major legacies of Trump and McConnell when, hopefully, they are both voted out of office in November. It’s up to you to make that happen.

The US Capitol is seen from the supreme court in Washington DC on 27 April 2020.
Credit: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Whether or not he is re-elected, Donald Trump will be revered by conservatives for his judicial appointments. As of March, Trump has appointed 193 judges to the federal bench, with another 39 pending on the floor of the Senate or in the Senate judiciary committee. Those nominations will surely be acted on favorably by the Senate before 20 January 2021, when there may be a new president and a new Senate. There are another 38 district court vacancies awaiting nominations. In one presidential term, Trump may appoint up to 270 federal judges, or 31% of the entire federal judiciary. For perspective, Barack Obama appointed 329 in eight years.

There is no doubt that the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, will confirm Trump’s appointments until the very last day of his term. This is of course the same Senate gatekeeper who infamously blocked Obama’s final supreme court nomination, Merrick Garland, for an entire year – on the ground that in the final year of a presidency, the Senate should await “the will of the people” in the upcoming general election. But that …

Link to Full Article:  Trump’s judges are a giant step backward for America

