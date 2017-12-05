Trump’s EPA issues damning analysis of his effort to get rid of Obama’s climate plan

Some weeks ago I ran several stories about the gutting of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan by the Trump administration. Now we are beginning to see the implications of that egregiously bad decision, and the source? The scientists remaining in the Trump administration’s EPA.

The coal-fired plant Scherer, a major polluter.
Credit: AP/Branden Camp

A Trump administration analysis has concluded that its effort to undo Obama’s climate plan could kill some 100,000 Americans over the next few decades. (emphasis added)

Compared to 2015 calculations by the Environmental Protection Agency — done under the Obama administration — this new, updated analysis by Trump’s EPA actually raises the projected death toll from undoing the Clean Power Plan, the Obama-era rule aimed at cutting carbon pollution from power plants and preserving a livable climate, while creating jobs.

Last month, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced he would begin the process of undoing the plan. We wrote at the time it could mean up to 3,600 more premature deaths (and up to 90,000 more asthma attacks in kids) annually by 2030.

Those numbers came from the 2015 EPA analysis, which found that “reducing exposure to particle pollution and ozone in 2030 will avoid a projected 1,500 to 3,600 premature deaths.” The EPA’s online fact sheet — which is now archived and no longer appears on the agency’s website — further noted that reductions in soot and smog “mean we will avoid thousands of premature deaths and mean thousands …

