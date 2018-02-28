Trump’s EPA to close research center that protects public health

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to eliminate its National Center for Environmental Research (NCER), a department that funds research into environmental impacts on communities. (emphasis added)
The center, tasked with distributing “grants to test the effects of chemical exposure on adults and children,” will be shuttered amid a reorganization at the agency as part of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s goal of creating more efficiency at the agency.
Please tell us about Marian Hammer. She seems to single handily control legislations and of course legislators.