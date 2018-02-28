Trump’s EPA to close research center that protects public health

Author:     MARK HAND
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     FEB 27, 2018, 11:32 AM
 https://thinkprogress.org/epa-eliminates-key-research-office-074f12d18393/

The contempt the Trump administration has for the citizens of the United States is historically significant. There is no precedent in our nation’s history, for a government that actively works against the wellbeing of its population to the benefit of the small community of the uber-rich. This report is a classic example illustrating what I mean.

At this point the only  hope I see for America are the graduating high school seniors of the class of 2018, many of whom will be eligible to vote, and who seem fired up to do so. These young people are the one who will live in the world climate change is creating and, according to the polls I see, they are quite properly freaked out about what is happening.

Scott Pruitt explaining the elimination of the program that funds research into environmental impacts on communities.
Credit: Pete Marovich

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to eliminate its National Center for Environmental Research (NCER), a department that funds research into environmental impacts on communities. (emphasis added)

The center, tasked with distributing “grants to test the effects of chemical exposure on adults and children,” will be shuttered amid a reorganization at the agency as part of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s goal of creating more efficiency at the agency.

Most of the EPA’s grants come out of the NCER, a division of the agency’s Office of Research and Development. Last October, Pruitt ordered that scientists who have received EPA grants from the NCER and other programs at the agency won’t be allowed to serve on the agency’s advisory boards. Critics of the policy change denounced the move as a poorly disguised attempt to push out experts at odds with industry.The NCER’s most prominent program is called Science to Achieve Results, or STAR, which was created in 1995. The STAR program has distributed grants to the Children’s Environmental Health and Disease Prevention Research Centers. The two centers have been “successful in advancing our …
  1. Eveline Horelle Dailey
    Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Please tell us about Marian Hammer. She seems to single handily control legislations and of course legislators.

