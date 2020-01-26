Trump’s Doral resort more than doubled its rates before the president’s visit was announced: report

Author:     Igor Derysh
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 23, 2020 7:52PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/01/23/trumps-doral-resort-more-than-doubled-its-rates-before-the-presidents-visit-was-announced-report/"

Here is another of those “little” grifter stories that float around criminal Trump, like turds in a river. We, the taxpayers, have pumped millions, probably tens of millions of dollars into Trump’s personal pocket through schemes like this.

Remember the military planes that were re-routed to the airport near his Scottish golf course so that the airport, which was essential to the resort would stay open? Or the hundreds of thousands he made from housing the aircraft crews overnight at the resort?

And that’s just the beginning of it. There are also the hundreds of millions spent for his vacations, and the vacations of his children. Nowhere have I seen a real calculation of what Trump has cost America in grift, but I am looking. There is simply no precedent for this in our history. It is more like one of the Louises in 18th century France.

Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Getty

President Donald Trump’s Doral resort more than doubled its rates before his Thursday visit to the property for a Republican National Committee gathering was announced by the White House, HuffPost reported.

The RNC decided to host its annual winter meeting at the Trump National Doral last year in the days after Trump backed off his plan to host the next G-7 Summit at the resort. Trump was not originally scheduled to attend the gathering, but he began to consider heading there last week, according to the report.

Around the same time, the rates for the least expensive rooms at the property shot up from $254 to $539 for the dates leading up to and during Trump’s visit, according to HuffPost’s price tracking. The new figure is exactly $7 lower than the maximum “per diem” rate, which the federal government requires government employees to follow.

Though Trump is only scheduled to be at the property for several hours, dozens of Secret Service agents and White House “advance team” aides typically arrive at properties multiple days in advance to prepare for the president’s visit.

The White House did not say how much Secret Service and aides were …

