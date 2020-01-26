Trump’s Doral resort more than doubled its rates before the president’s visit was announced: report

President Donald Trump’s Doral resort more than doubled its rates before his Thursday visit to the property for a Republican National Committee gathering was announced by the White House, HuffPost reported.
The RNC decided to host its annual winter meeting at the Trump National Doral last year in the days after Trump backed off his plan to host the next G-7 Summit at the resort. Trump was not originally scheduled to attend the gathering, but he began to consider heading there last week, according to the report.
Around the same time, the rates for the least expensive rooms at the property shot up from $254 to $539 for the dates leading up to and during Trump’s visit, according to HuffPost’s price tracking. The new figure is exactly $7 lower than the maximum “per diem” rate, which the federal government requires government employees to follow.
Though Trump is only scheduled to be at the property for several hours, dozens of Secret Service agents and White House “advance team” aides typically arrive at properties multiple days in advance to prepare for the president’s visit.
